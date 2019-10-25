Rainy Saturday into Sunday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Broken clouds to mostly cloudy and dry, seasonable, Highs 60-63.TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy and staying dry, Lows 45-47.SATURDAY: Cloudy with showers then soaking rain by night, Highs 60-62.SUNDAY: Morning rain likely, then mostly cloudy, mild, Highs 63-66.MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, drier & seasonable, Highs 62-64.TUESDAY: Partly sunny and dry, slightly cooler, Highs 64-67.WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds with isolated showers, Highs 57-60.THURSDAY: Cooler with clouds and few showers, Highs 55-58.