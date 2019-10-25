Rainy Saturday into Sunday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Thickening clouds and not as cold, Lows 42-46
SATURDAY: Cloudy skies with rain developing, Highs near 60.
SUNDAY: Showers ending then some clearing, Highs 63-67.
MONDAY: A sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 62-66
TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with a few sprinkles, Highs 64-68.
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with rain by evening, Highs 61-65.
THURSDAY: Showers ending then some clearing, Highs 58-60.
FRIDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and cooler, Highs 48-50.
