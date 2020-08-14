Rainy start to our Saturday

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers, Lows 65-69.

SATURDAY: Lots of clouds with showers and rumbles of thunder, Highs near 80.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered thunderstorms, Highs 76-80.

MONDAY: Morning sunshine then increasing afternoon clouds, Highs near 80.

TUESDAY: Skies becoming sunny and less humid, Highs 80-84.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with low humidity, Highs 81-85.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 82-86.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix then late-day thunderstorms, Highs 83-87.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

