Rainy start to our Saturday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers, Lows 65-69.
SATURDAY: Lots of clouds with showers and rumbles of thunder, Highs near 80.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered thunderstorms, Highs 76-80.
MONDAY: Morning sunshine then increasing afternoon clouds, Highs near 80.
TUESDAY: Skies becoming sunny and less humid, Highs 80-84.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with low humidity, Highs 81-85.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 82-86.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix then late-day thunderstorms, Highs 83-87.
