We started the weekend wet and gloomy, but quickly saw things cool down and clear out. SO as we begin a new week you can expect warming temperatures with more showers on the way.

Monday: Partly Cloudy to mostly sunny skies. We will see clouds for the morning but will see some sunshine for the afternoon. Expect high temperatures to be in the upper 40’s and around 50 degrees. As warm as 53 and as cool as 46.

Tuesday: Gloomy weather returns for our day tomorrow. We will see mainly light showers and drizzle for the morning, but could pick up a little bit for the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the mid to low 50’s.

Wednesday: Showers continue for the middle of the week. Showers will be likely for the morning hours, but becoming more spotty for the afternoon, with the chance for drizzle during the afternoon hours.

Thursday: Mainly rain free, but still pretty gloomy. Mostly Cloudy skies for our Thursday with our high temperatures right around 50 degrees. Showers will start to roll back in during the evening and overnight hours.

Friday: Showers return to the Ohio Valley for our Feel Good Friday. We will likely see showers throughout the day. Our temperatures are going to begin to drop as well. Expect to see high temperatures in the mid 40’s.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy to begin the weekend. High temperatures will continue to drop down to the low 40’s.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy conditions continue for our Sunday. High temperatures will be sitting right around 40 degrees.

-StormTracker 7 meteorologist Adam Feick