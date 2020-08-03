Reasonable First Monday of August

7-Day Forecast

MONDAY: The first Monday of August starts off with mostly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures. Clouds will begin to thin out as we head into the afternoon time period, allowing the sun to brighten the day. As we head into the late afternoon and early evening, there is a chance for some patchy showers. The chance for rain will continue as we head into the overnight. Highs around 83-85.

TUESDAY: The month of August brings average high temperatures in the lower 80’s across the Ohio Valley. Luckily, we start off the month like that. Comfortable temperatures but it will feel muggy out. There is an increasing chance for some afternoon showers and possible rumbles of thunder. Mostly cloudy skies are expected. Highs around 81-83.

WEDNESDAY: Partly clouds skies and some nice weather expected as a weak cold front will give us a break from the sticky dew points. Seasonable weather. Highs around 79-81.

THURSDAY: Calm weather continues on with mostly sunny skies. High temperatures around 81-83.

FRIDAY: Temperatures start to increase as we head into the weekend. No threat for rain at the moment. Highs around 84-86.

SATURDAY: Temperatures will continues to increase with mostly sunny skies. Highs around 86-88.

SUNDAY: A warm weekend is shaping up as of right now. The details will be better refined as we get closer, but at the moment its calm weather. Highs around 87-89.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey