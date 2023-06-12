WHEELING, W.Va.. (WTRF) – It was a three-week stretch that put us within the record books Ohio Valley!
A record was tied for the most consecutive days at the Wheeling-Ohio County Airport with no rainfall, dating back to 1948. The old record ended on September, 22 2019.
Our 21-day stretch ended Sunday afternoon.
Our last measurable rainfall prior to June 10, was on May 20th.
The lack of rainfall has meant abnormally dry conditions to setup within our region, which is not favorable for farmers and gardeners.
The good news, measurable rainfall is forecast to move into the region for the upcoming week.