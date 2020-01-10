Record warmth for Saturday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy and mild with spotty showers, Lows 50-54.
SATURDAY: Variable clouds with a few showers, Highs 68-70.
SUNDAY: Showers ending then variable clouds, Highs 50-52.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix and not as cold, Highs 50-54.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with late-day rain showers, Highs 52-56.
WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with rain showers, Highs 51-55.
THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy with sprinkles to flurries, Highs 38-40.
FRIDAY: A cold start then mostly sunny skies, Highs 33-37.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker