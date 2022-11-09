WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service has outlined much of West Virginia and South Eastern Ohio in a Red Flag Warning that goes into effect at 10 a.m. today and goes until 6 p.m. this evening.

A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are favorable for uncontrollable fires. Winds of 5-10mph with Gusts up to 30mph, low humidity as low as 15%, and warm temperatures in the mid-60’s are all expected.

These Breezy conditions, low humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Burning is not recommended today, as an fire can rapidly intensify and spread.

The StormTracker7 Weather Team will keep an eye these conditions and keep you posted.