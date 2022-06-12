TONIGHT: Return of muggier conditions and rain this evening. Expect to see scattered showers across the area, with a couple thunderstorms here and there. A couple of these storms could be on the low end of severe. The severe threat remains isolated for the evening tonight. Most areas won’t see severe weather, but any storms could produce cloud to ground lightning, heavy downpours, and some damaging winds.

MONDAY: Pleasant start to the week tomorrow as the rain starts to move out of the area in the early morning hours. Mostly cloudy for the start of the day, but clearing skies throughout the afternoon help temperatures make their way up into the mid to upper 80’s

TUESDAY: Some AM showers and thunderstorms for the start of the day on Tuesday. Once again clearing out throughout the day leading to mostly clear skies for the evening. Temperatures continue to rise and feel hotter. Highs in the upper 80’s and even possibly pushing the lower 90’s for some areas.

WEDNESDAY: Hot temperatures and muggy conditions once again lead to a possible chance of showers and Storms for your day on Wednesday. Highs in the mid 90’s across the area with the chance of rain and storms arriving for the afternoon and evening hours.

THURSDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms likely for the day on Thursday with temperatures continuing to sit well above normal into the lower 90’s.

FRIDAY: Cooling down just a slight bit for your day on Friday. Highs in the mid to low 80’s with some AM Showers. Clearing out during the afternoon hours leading to mostly sunny skies for the second half of your Friday.

SATURDAY: Beautiful start to the weekend. Sunny skies and plenty of sunshine for your day on Saturday. Temperatures return to reasonable in the mid to upper 70’s

SUNDAY: Staying Beautiful for the second half of your weekend. Temperatures stay seasonable in the upper 70’s and we will continue to see plenty of sunshine under mostly sunny skies.

StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick