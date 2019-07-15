Breaking News
Rising humidity coming this week

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, warm and humid, Lows 66-70.

TUESDAY: Periods of sunshine with some afternoon thunder, Highs 84-88.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms returning, Highs 82-86.

THURSDAY: Showers ending then some clearing, Highs 85-87.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny a hotter, Highs 90-94.

SATURDAY: Hazy sunshine, hot and humid, Highs near 90.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds with afternoon thunder, Highs 86-90.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with some afternoon thunder, Highs 85-89.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

