Rising humidity coming this week

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, warm and humid, Lows 66-70.
TUESDAY: Periods of sunshine with some afternoon thunder, Highs 84-88.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms returning, Highs 82-86.
THURSDAY: Showers ending then some clearing, Highs 85-87.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny a hotter, Highs 90-94.
SATURDAY: Hazy sunshine, hot and humid, Highs near 90.
SUNDAY: Morning clouds with afternoon thunder, Highs 86-90.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with some afternoon thunder, Highs 85-89.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker