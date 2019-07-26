Rising humidity this weekend

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Mostly sunny and still dry but warming more, Highs 83-85.TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies, light breezes, Lows 62-64.SATURDAY: Warmer still with partly sunny skies, stray shower east, Highs 85-87.SUNDAY: Mix of clouds and sunshine, warmer and slightly humid, Highs 85-88.MONDAY: Hazy sunshine with clouds, higher humidity and dry, Highs 86-88.TUESDAY: Clouds return with scattered showers and few storms, Highs 80-83.WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers, thunderstorm too, not as hot, Highs 80-82.THURSDAY: Drier again with partly sunny skies, seasonal, Highs 80-83.