Rising humidity this weekend

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and not as cool, Lows 61-65.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and dry, Highs 83-87.

SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine and a little warmer, Highs 84-88.

MONDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 85-89.

TUESDAY: More clouds with thunderstorms developing, Highs near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with showers and some thunder, Highs 78-80.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little cooler, Highs 76-80.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 80-82.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

