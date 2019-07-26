Rising humidity this weekend

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and not as cool, Lows 61-65.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and dry, Highs 83-87.
SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine and a little warmer, Highs 84-88.
MONDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 85-89.
TUESDAY: More clouds with thunderstorms developing, Highs near 80.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with showers and some thunder, Highs 78-80.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little cooler, Highs 76-80.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 80-82.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker