7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Another grey and boring day for the Ohio Valley. It was at least brighter early this morning, without the sun. Then as we transitioned into the afternoon is when the dull grey color returned. Rain showers started around 3 PM for areas south of I-70. Widespread rain started to push in around dinnertime for the rest of the region. One noticeable change in the weather was the warmer air. Daytime highs were back in the upper 50s and low 60s for most, which is on par for average for this time of year. Rain showers will stick around this evening and will start to taper off early tomorrow morning. Tonight, overnight lows will dip down into the mid to upper 40s with prominent cloud cover in place. This will hold a lot of the moisture at the surface with a few pockets of fog possible for the AM commute, although it will not be anything too widespread.

WEDNESDAY: More rain, grey skies, and warmer air. Another weather maker will make its way through the area mid-week with pockets of steady rain at times. A few stray thunderstorms in the evening are possible too, with most staying sub-severe. Any storms that fire up could see a bit more prominent breeze. Daytime highs soar into the upper 60s with a few places nearing 70 for the afternoon. Keep the umbrellas around of course.

THURSDAY: More clouds and chances for rain, mainly for the morning. A few rays of sun are possible for the afternoon… our first glimpse of sunshine this week. High temperatures will stay in the upper 50s to low 60s, but brace for another cold shot for the weekend. Just one of the caveats of Spring for the Ohio Valley, the peaks and ruts for our temperatures.

FRIDAY: Another weather system will move in to end our gloomy and dreary work-week. To make conditions worse, it will start to get colder too, thanks to a dip in the upper-level air pattern. High temperatures will struggle to get out of the upper 40s with scattered rain showers likely for the morning and afternoon.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers across the board. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s. Overnight lows into Sunday could approach the freezing mark, meaning a few scattered flurries are possible for the early AM hours. The best chances to see snowflakes will be in the higher terrain areas.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and the weather pattern starts to open up and calm down. Sunshine and warmer air is expected to return for the new week. Temperatures will max out in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny and dry for the new week. This is the Spring-like weather everyone wants! Daytime highs will be in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: More clouds and a return of the April showers. High temps will be in the lower 70s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey