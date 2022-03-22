Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center has issued elevated risks for severe weather across Ohio and West Virginia for Wednesday.

Risk for severe weather across Ohio and West Virginia.

A Slight Risk (two out of five) is outlined for area along I 77 across most of Ohio with the immediate Northern Panhandle of West Virginia outlined in a Marginal Risk (one out of five).

Rain activity will get started during the early morning hours with pockets of rain moving through. It will likely be a soggy start to the day with the AM commute being impacted. Breezy winds will likely be a player in Wednesday’s weather too.

Rain showers could start to wrap up from west to east in the afternoon hours. The severe threat will be dependent on if skies can clear at all along Central Ohio, as well as if temperatures can reach convective levels.

The best chance for that, remains into Central Ohio. Although, there is still a chance for a few feisty cells here locally.

Levels for severe threats for Wednesday.

Widespread severe weather is low on the concerns, but the primary one looks to be isolated strong wind gusts embedded within any storms that develop.

Central Ohio has a better chance of seeing any hail development.