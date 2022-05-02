Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center has outlined most of the region in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out five on the severe weather scale.

A look at the storm risk outlook for Tuesday.

The Setup:

Cloud coverage will increase as we head into Tuesday morning. A potent cold front will slide through Ohio and West Virginia tomorrow afternoon and evening.

A timed out look of rain showers across Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Rain activity could start late morning into the early afternoon with the most robust showers and storms expected between 3-7 PM.

Concerns:

The threats for severe weather on Tuesday.

The primary concerns for the severe weather setup will be gusty winds embedded within any severe storms that develop and the potential for hail formation. A stray tornado or two threat is low, but not zero. Something I will keep an eye on for you.

