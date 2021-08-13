Risk for severe weather returns this afternoon

Wheeling, WV – The Storm Prediction Center has issued a chance for severe weather to return to the Ohio Valley this afternoon and evening. A Slight Risk for severe weather is expected or a two out of five on the severe weather scale.

Showers and storm clusters will form and move into a primed and favorable environment across the Ohio Valley. Best time frame for storms to develop will be in the afternoon and evening hours. Rain showers are likely to continue into the early morning hours tomorrow. All the severe weather is from a cold front that will drop the heat and mugginess by tomorrow afternoon.

Primary concerns will be gusty winds within any storm development and the possibility for downpours. Flash flooding is a concern now, due to the past few days of rain.

Conditions will be monitored by the StormTracker7 weather team and of course will keep you updated.