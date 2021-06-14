Risk for Severe Weather Returns to Start the Work-week

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. The areas included in the Slight risk is the entire Northern Panhandle and areas of Jefferson county and the Eastern extent of Carroll, Harrison, Belmont, and Monroe county.

The primary concerns look to be gusty winds with a 15% chance for significant wind damage according to the SPC.

Storm development will take place as we head into the mid afternoon hours and approach dinnertime. The line of storms will move along a cold front from north to south. There is a chance some hail could form as well.

Heavy rain and the potential for flash flooding is also possible. Stay weather aware and prepared if you head later today.

StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey