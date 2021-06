Countdown to the 4th of July

Wheeling, WV: The Storm Prediction has issued a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale.

Primary concerns would be gusty winds, pockets of downpours, and flash flooding.

The main time frame for showers and storm to roll through the area will be from 3 – to 7 PM.

The evening commute could be impacted with water on bridges and overpasses. Stay weather aware as the afternoon progresses.