Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center has outlined our region in a Slight Risk for severe weather Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. A Slight Risk is a two out of five on the severe weather scale.

Severe weather outlook for Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia on Wednesday.

The Setup:

A center of low pressure will generate across the Upper Great Lakes region and drape a cold front through the Ohio Valley late Wednesday through early Thursday morning. Surface temperatures will skyrocket back in the upper 80s on Wednesday with dew point temperatures well within the 70s. These ingredients mixing with the cold front could fire up scattered severe storms.

An updated look at Predictor for late Wednesday night through early Thursday.

The primary concerns for right now will be the risk of flash flooding due to saturated grounds and downpours. Hail formation is possible along with damaging wind gusts.

The StormTracker7 Weather Team will continue to monitor forecast trends and update you on air, online, and through social media.