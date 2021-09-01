Roads closed in McMechen

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Roads are closed due to flooding. McMechen has taken a hit over near 21st street. The Street Department crew has been working since early this morning to clear the areas and filter the sitting water towards the draining system. They’ve blocked off dangerous areas and laid sandbags to keep the houses near by safe from being impacted.

Unfortunately the neighborhood continues to have this problem every single time they get heavy rain.

The crew who have been working hard since around six this morning are trying to get the flooding under control.

“We’ve got the sand bags out and brought the hoes over to try to dig it all out, what we could do. Life out all the plates so we have a pump in there. Like I said, everyone worked together and we got it under control and at least nobody got flooded this time.” Bill Helms, Street Foreman

Flooding is still present in the area and the road will remain closed until further notice.