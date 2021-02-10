Round two of snow swings into the Ohio Valley

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF)- – After we finished digging ourselves out of Tuesday’s mess, another swath of snow will trek its way into the Ohio Valley.

We have two different air-masses coming together and producing some wintry precipitation. The arctic air in the Upper-Midwest collides with the Southeastern warmer air and is expected to produce freezing rain, sleet, snow, and wintry mix from Missouri up into Pennsylvania.

The system is expected to stay to our south, but still produce some additional snow accumulation for the Northern Panhandle and Southeastern Ohio. The higher elevations and ridges will see more impactful weather.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Tyler and Wetzel county with additional advisory’s possible as we head closer to the event.

Snow showers are expected to start around 2-4 P.M. and could impact the evening commute.

Snow shower activity will linger on into the early morning hours of Thursday.

Through the Ohio Valley, we could see an additional 1-3″ with locally higher amount on hilltops and off in the ridges through Thursday morning.

Another round of snow is possible Thursday night into Friday morning as well as through your weekend.

Stay with the StormTracker7 Weather Team for updates.