Rounds of rain and storms Wednesday

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Cloudy, periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms likely, Highs 82-85.
TONIGHT: Showers/storms taper off after midnight, Lows near 70.
THURSDAY: Stray AM shower then some sky-clearing, hotter, Highs 87-90.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies, heat and humidity pick up, Highs 91-94.
SATURDAY: Very hot and humid, partly sunny, heat index up to 105, Highs 93-95.
SUNDAY: Sun and cloud mix with afternoon thundershowers, Highs 89-92.
MONDAY: Sun and cloud mix with scattered thunderstorms, Highs 83-85.
TUESDAY: Nicer and more comfortable with some sun, Highs near 80.
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman