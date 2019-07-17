Rounds of rain and storms Wednesday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Cloudy, periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms likely, Highs 82-85.

TONIGHT: Showers/storms taper off after midnight, Lows near 70.

THURSDAY: Stray AM shower then some sky-clearing, hotter, Highs 87-90.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies, heat and humidity pick up, Highs 91-94.

SATURDAY: Very hot and humid, partly sunny, heat index up to 105, Highs 93-95.

SUNDAY: Sun and cloud mix with afternoon thundershowers, Highs 89-92.

MONDAY: Sun and cloud mix with scattered thunderstorms, Highs 83-85.

TUESDAY: Nicer and more comfortable with some sun, Highs near 80.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman