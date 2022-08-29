7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Certainly a tale of two halves across the Ohio Valley for the start of the week. It was a gorgeous start to the morning with sun-filled skies and warmer air locked in. There were even portions of the valley that saw cloudless skies. That started to change as we went past noon and further into the afternoon. An upper-level disturbance and surface cold front is swinging through, that brought the rounds of heavy rain and flashes of lightning into Ohio and West Virginia this afternoon. This will continue on through this evening. It was another toasty day before the rain cooled us off. We maxed out thermometers in the upper 80s. Dew points were well into the upper 60s, meaning it felt very sticky. Reprieve from the mugginess will likely come as we head into mid-week. Scattered showers and storms will be likely into the evening hours and through the overnight period. Tonight, round of rain likely with a stray rumble of thunder possible. Overnight lows will be very warm, sitting in the lower 70s. It stays very muggy into the day tomorrow.

TUESDAY: Rain activity will be at the forefront from the morning into the afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. Rumbles of thunder are likely to return as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Daytime highs will sit in the mid to upper 70s with it staying muggy. As the front passes late Tuesday, cooler and drier air will move through the area and drop the mugginess.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sun filled skies as we head into mid-week. Cooler and drier air will move in thanks to the cold frontal passage, allowing for the dew point to sit in the comfortable category and daytime highs to range in the mid to upper 70s. A great day to be outdoors.

THURSDAY: Happy September Ohio Valley, it is officially meteorological Fall! Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for the ladder half of the week, daytime highs will be in the upper 70s. Another stunning day to be outdoors and soak up the sunshine.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to end the week. Temperatures will sit in the lower 80s. It will be great weather to be outside for some Friday night football across Ohio and West Virginia. Just remember to apply sunscreen early on and maybe bring a light jacket when the sun sets.

SATURDAY: The weekend showcases partly cloudy skies with seasonable air in place. It may feel slightly sticky with daytime highs back in the mid to low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with temperatures ranging in the mid-80s.

MONDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the new week. There is a stray chance for some showers in the afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the lower 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey