Rounds of storms Sunday night

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy with patchy fog, Lows 65-68.
MONDAY: Early fog and mist, otherwise, partly sunny and not as humid, Highs 80-84.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies, warmer with increasing humidity, Highs above 85.
WEDNESDAY: Possible storms developing late, otherwise mainly sunny skies, Highs 86-89.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with ongoing thunderstorms likely, Highs 82-84.
FRIDAY: Sunshine returns, cooler, Highs 80-82.
SATURDAY: Staying nice, much more sun than cloud, Highs 82-85.
SUNDAY: Dry conditions persist, plenty of sunshine, Highs near 85.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler