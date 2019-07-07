Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Rounds of storms Sunday night

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy with patchy fog, Lows 65-68.
MONDAY: Early fog and mist, otherwise, partly sunny and not as humid, Highs 80-84.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies, warmer with increasing humidity, Highs above 85.
WEDNESDAY: Possible storms developing late, otherwise mainly sunny skies, Highs 86-89.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with ongoing thunderstorms likely, Highs 82-84.
FRIDAY: Sunshine returns, cooler, Highs 80-82.
SATURDAY: Staying nice, much more sun than cloud, Highs 82-85.
SUNDAY: Dry conditions persist, plenty of sunshine, Highs near 85.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter