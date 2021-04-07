Rumbles of thunder late Thursday

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and continued mild, Lows 54-58.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds and breezy then rain showers, Highs 75-79.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds with passing rain showers, Highs 71-75.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix then late-day showers, Highs 73-77.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers, Highs 63-67.

MONDAY: Showers ending then partly sunny, Highs 64-68.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with a few showers, Highs 62-66.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler, Highs near 60.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

