Rumbles of thunder Tonight

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Variable clouds with showers and rumbles of thunder, Lows 63-67.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and some thunder, Highs 80-82.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 81-85.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little cooler, Highs 76-80.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a nice breeze, Highs 78-80.
SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine and a little warmer, Highs 80-82.
MONDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 80-84.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 81-85.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker