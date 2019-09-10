Rumbles of thunder Wednesday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, warm and humid, Lows 66-70.
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with some late-day thunder, Highs 88-90.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds with showers and some thunder, Highs 83-87.
FRIDAY: More clouds with some afternoon thunder, Highs 82-86.
SATURDAY: Showers ending then considerable cloudiness, Highs 80-84.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 81-85.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 82-86.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy then some thunder, Highs 80-82.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker