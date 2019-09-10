Rumbles of thunder Wednesday afternoon

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, warm and humid, Lows 66-70.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with some late-day thunder, Highs 88-90.

THURSDAY: Variable clouds with showers and some thunder, Highs 83-87.

FRIDAY: More clouds with some afternoon thunder, Highs 82-86.

SATURDAY: Showers ending then considerable cloudiness, Highs 80-84.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 81-85.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 82-86.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy then some thunder, Highs 80-82.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

