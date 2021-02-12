Run errands this weekend

7-Day Forecast:

THURSDAY: We have the chance for some patchy flurries off and on for the rest of the day but not much in additional accumulation. Mostly cloudy skies will blanket the area as well. High temperatures today will be colder than average once again with normal highs in the upper 30s, we will top off in the upper 20s. Wind chill will play a factor today as well, thanks to sustained winds from the north around 7-12mph. Patchy snowflakes are possible into the overnight hours thru Friday morning.