Run errands this weekend

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies and still cold, Lows near 20.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few snow flurries, Highs 31-35.

SUNDAY: Flurries ending then mostly cloudy, Highs 30-34.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies with snow developing, Highs 24-28

TUESDAY: Snow ending then cloudy skies, Highs 25-29.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 26-30.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with snow changing into rain, Highs 36-40.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and colder with snow showers, Highs 33-37.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

