Run errands this weekend

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies and still cold, Lows near 20.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few snow flurries, Highs 31-35.
SUNDAY: Flurries ending then mostly cloudy, Highs 30-34.
MONDAY: Cloudy skies with snow developing, Highs 24-28
TUESDAY: Snow ending then cloudy skies, Highs 25-29.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 26-30.
THURSDAY: Cloudy with snow changing into rain, Highs 36-40.
FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and colder with snow showers, Highs 33-37.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker