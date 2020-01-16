Run your errands on Friday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and colder, windy with few snow flurries, Highs 38-42.TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and much colder, Lows 21-24.FRIDAY: Chilly day, mostly cloudy but mainly dry, Highs 35-37.SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain, freezing rain, and snow mix, Highs 44-47.SUNDAY: Clouds hang around, snow wrapping up, Highs 28-31.MONDAY: Mostly cloudy still and cold, Highs 26-29.TUESDAY: Sun and cloud mix and cold, Highs 27-30.WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and dry, Highs 33-36.