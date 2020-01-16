Run your errands on Friday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Snow flurries then partial clearing, Lows 18-22.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, less breezy and cold, Highs 32-36.
SATURDAY: A wintry mix then mostly cloudy with rain showers, Highs 42-46.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and colder with snow flurries, Highs 26-30.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix with a flurry or two, Highs 22-26.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold, Highs 24-28.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies and a little warmer, Highs 30-34.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 34-38.
