Run your errands on Saturday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cold and dry, Lows 13-17.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds and not as cold, Highs 31-35.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with snow changing to a wintry mix, Highs 35-39

MONDAY: Cloudy skies with periods of light snow, Highs 32-36.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds and breezy with some flurries, Highs 30-34.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cold and dry, Highs 34-38.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds and warmer, Highs near 40.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain showers, Highs 43-47.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter