Run your errands on Saturday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cold and dry, Lows 13-17.
SATURDAY: Increasing clouds and not as cold, Highs 31-35.
SUNDAY: Cloudy with snow changing to a wintry mix, Highs 35-39
MONDAY: Cloudy skies with periods of light snow, Highs 32-36.
TUESDAY: Variable clouds and breezy with some flurries, Highs 30-34.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cold and dry, Highs 34-38.
THURSDAY: Increasing clouds and warmer, Highs near 40.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain showers, Highs 43-47.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker