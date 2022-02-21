Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – After a quiet and dry day across the Ohio Valley, a return of rain activity is on the horizon for a lot of northern West Virginia

Due to high soil moisture content ranging in the 80 percentile range and higher, we could see localized flooding from any rainfall that we see tomorrow.

Never drive through ponded water on the road because you don’t know how deep it may be. Turn around, don’t drown.

Here is how this system plays out:

A center of low pressure will bring added moisture and breezy winds back to the forecast area early tomorrow morning.

Predictor showing rain showers through the mid-afternoon.

The added moisture in the soil and the daily record rainfall from last Thursday could pose the threat for localized flooding.

A one out of five risk for excessive rain through the Northern Panhandle and Southeastern OH

How much rain will we see Tuesday?

Models are still not fully in agreement for right now, but there will be pockets of moderate to heavy rain through the afternoon that could lead to reduced visibility and ponding on roadways.

A general .5″ to 1″ with a locally higher amount is possible.

For an in-depth look at your local forecast, click here.