Saturday night sails along smoothly

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, patchy fog later, Lows 59-63.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies foremost, a few storms for northern areas, Highs 81-84.
MONDAY: Broken clouds, slight chance for a storm to develop, Highs 80-83.
TUESDAY: Rain and thunderstorms more widespread, Highs 83-85.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers and a storm or two, Highs 79-82.
THURSDAY: Partial sunshine and a slight chance for evening storms, High 80-83.
FRIDAY: A few clouds, sunshine, and a storm possible, Highs around 80.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies, cooler, Highs near 79.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler