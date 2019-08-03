Saturday night sails along smoothly

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, patchy fog later, Lows 59-63.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies foremost, a few storms for northern areas, Highs 81-84.

MONDAY: Broken clouds, slight chance for a storm to develop, Highs 80-83.

TUESDAY: Rain and thunderstorms more widespread, Highs 83-85.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers and a storm or two, Highs 79-82.

THURSDAY: Partial sunshine and a slight chance for evening storms, High 80-83.

FRIDAY: A few clouds, sunshine, and a storm possible, Highs around 80.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies, cooler, Highs near 79.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler