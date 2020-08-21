Scattered afternoon showers this weekend

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Isolated showers then patchy clouds, Lows 61-65.
SATURDAY: More clouds and warm with some rumbles of thunder, Highs 85-89.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 83-87.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 88-90.
WEDNESDAY: Blazing sunshine, hot and humid, Highs near 90.
THURSDAY: Hazy sunshine then afternoon downpours, Highs 86-90.
FRIDAY: More clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 82-84.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker