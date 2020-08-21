Scattered afternoon showers this weekend

TONIGHT: Isolated showers then patchy clouds, Lows 61-65.

SATURDAY: More clouds and warm with some rumbles of thunder, Highs 85-89.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 83-87.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 88-90.

WEDNESDAY: Blazing sunshine, hot and humid, Highs near 90.

THURSDAY: Hazy sunshine then afternoon downpours, Highs 86-90.

FRIDAY: More clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 82-84.

