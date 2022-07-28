(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: There is a chance for some scattered showers through the day with a couple of storms possible. Most of the day should not be rainy overall, but the chance is there, nonetheless. There will likely be some showers that could be heavier moving in around lunchtime. Mostly cloudy for most of the day but the sun is going to try and break through the clouds as we get into the afternoon. High temperature of 83 degrees.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers remaining in the forecast. The best chance for these showers is in the morning with the possibility of rain diminishing through the day. Clouds will try to clear but will likely be too late to enjoy much sunshine. High of 78 degrees.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and less humid. High of 80 degrees.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high of 82 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. High of 83 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. High of 84 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 87 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler