Scattered rain showers throughout the Ohio Valley

7-Day Forecast:

MONDAY: The start of the work week will showcase much cooler conditions compared to last week as well as some spotty showers for some areas of the Ohio Valley. Cloudy and dreary conditions are likely today as an upper level disturbance scoots through the area. This will bring sporadic rain showers in the morning and afternoon hours. Temperatures will be closer to seasonable for our high today, topping off in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will blow from the southwest around 10-15 mph with gusts of 25 possible.

TUESDAY: Seasonable conditions will be the talking point for most of the work-week and that will include your Tuesday. High temperatures will top off in the mid to low 60s, but we will be treated to a bit more of that sunshine. Partly cloudy skies return to the forecast before rain moves in later in the week.

WEDNESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds will be present as we head into the midpoint of the work-week. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: An upper level low-pressure system will swing into the Ohio Valley, bringing with it some spotty showers for us. High temperatures will be below average for a change, topping off in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Rain showers should end as we head into the end of the work-week. Temperatures will be back on the climb to near seasonable levels, in the upper 50s to low 60s. Partly cloudy skies will return the sun to us at the surface.

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun is expected as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY: There is a chance for some rain showers to end the weekend. High temperatures will remain in the upper 50s to low 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey