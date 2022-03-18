7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Another quiet and mild day for the Ohio Valley as the day started off rather warm and calm once again as morning temps were in the upper 40s. Sunshine was the dominate feature early in the day with cloud cover starting to build in around lunchtime. Most if not all of the daytime hours will be dry. Our next weather system is pushing into Western OH and will move through our region late tonight with scattered showers for the weekend. This will not be a steady soaking rain for the Ohio Valley, just hit or miss showers. Some pockets could be heavier than others though with a stray thunderstorm possible. Tonight, showers will start to pickup into the morning hours of Saturday. Winds will start to pick up tomorrow as well. Low temps will bottom out in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers likely for the morning and early afternoon. A stray thunderstorm or two is possible. Temperatures will drop throughout the day, as a shift in winds will bring cooler air into the region. Winds could also get back in the breezy category with gusts upwards of 30 mph. Once the front pushes through, we will be on the upward trend in temps again through the new week.

SUNDAY: The new season is FINALLY HERE! The first day of Spring looks as advertised, with chances for rain then some sunshine later on. A few showers are possible in the morning. High temps will be in the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies after lunch. Get out and change that yard flag finally! Maybe even do some Spring cleaning.

MONDAY: Quiet and calm for the new week with temps back in the lower 60s. Our next weather system will advance into the region Tuesday afternoon. This will probably be the best-looking day for the new work week.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies return with a chance for rain showers for the second half of the day. High temps will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will likely be breezy for the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with steady rain likely for the region. This will be the best setup for widespread precipitation. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will likely be breezy as well.

THURSDAY: More clouds and chances for rain, mainly for the morning. High temps will be in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: More clouds with a stray chance for some leftover rain. High temps will be in the lower 50s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey