Scattered rain showers will return as we start off the work-week

7-Day Forecast:

MONDAY: The talk of the Ohio Valley for this upcoming work-week will include daily rain chances as well as some oppressively muggy conditions, conducive to July standards. As we start off this new work week, we will see very scattered showers possible this morning and then a better chance for showers to return later this afternoon. Some areas of the Ohio Valley will not see any rain because the nature of the next few days of rain will be scattered. Not everyone will see rainfall. As of this morning, we are starting to see some patchy fog developing in the lower lying areas thanks to yesterday’s rain. Take it easy as you head out the door. Current temps are sitting in the upper 60s or lower 70s. We will not see much of the sun over the next few days as clouds will be prevalent. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to low 80s. We are in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns will be some gusty winds and isolated flooding in the poor drainage areas. Best bet for severe storms to develop will be this afternoon. Winds will blow south around 5-10 mph. Tonight, a few clouds will start to clear out but we will remain warm and muggy tonight. Low temps will sit near 70 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies will return to the area, but we will not see full sunshine. Temperatures will stay in the mid 80s for our high. We will also stay in the very muggy category, so the weather you can wear is here for the long haul. Rain showers are possible to return as we head into the afternoon and evening hours.

WEDNESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds as we head into the midpoint of the new work-week. Rain showers are likely to develop throughout the morning and are likely to continue into the afternoon. High temperatures remain in the mid 80s as well as the muggy air.

THURSDAY: A dry day is possible for Thursday. Weak high pressure will try to build its way into the Ohio Valley, providing some relief from the daily rain chances that we had earlier on. We could see a stray shower develop but I am liking the odds of staying dry and sunny. High temps remain in the mid 80s. It will also stay muggy.

FRIDAY: Most of the day will be dry, but active weather will likely return late in the day and through the weekend. High temperatures soar into the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with chances for rain to start the weekend. Areas of the Ohio Valley will remain dry whereas others will see some showers. High temps will be in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with some patchy showers as well. We could start to see some relief in mugginess as well. Temperatures will drop down to the lower 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey