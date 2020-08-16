Scattered showers and a storm on Sunday evening

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Showers and rumbles of thunder, ending by nighttime with patchy AM fog, Lows 61-63.
MONDAY: AM patchy fog, some sunshine, few PM showers and isolated storms, Highs 78-81.
TUESDAY: Patchy AM fog, mostly sunny and gorgeous, Highs 81-83.
WEDNESDAY: Patchy AM fog, staying perfect, Highs 83-85.
THURSDAY: Patchy AM fog, more sun to come, Highs around 85-87.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, slight chance PM, Highs 86-88.
SATURDAY: Broken clouds, chance PM, Highs around 85.
SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds, Highs 82-84.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler