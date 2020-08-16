Scattered showers and a storm on Sunday evening

7-Day ForecastFRIDAY: Clouds will linger off and on throughout the day across the Ohio Valley. Some times the clouds will dominate, others sunshine will reign supreme. Radar indicates we will be dry but I think there is a chance for some afternoon and evening pop up showers and storms, at least enough to mention. I do expect much if not all of the area to remain dry today. Heat and mugginess will continue. Highs around 87-89.

SATURDAY: A new air-mass is expected to swing through the Ohio Valley on Saturday, dropping our temperatures closer to average and will bring some much needed rain to the gardens and grasses. The threat for rain looks to be in the morning and afternoon. There will be periods of sun among the rain drops. Showers are likely but a rumble of thunder or two cannot be ruled out. Highs around 79-81.