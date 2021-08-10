Scattered showers and isolated storms possible this Tuesday afternoon

7-Day Forecast:

TUESDAY: It will not be an all rain day event, but you may want to keep an umbrella with you if you plan to venture out at all today. Patchy rain showers are possible in the AM hours with some storms returning into the afternoon/evening. For the morning weather update, we have very scattered showers in the Ohio Valley this morning with areas south of I 70 in the clear. Temperatures are hovering in the lower 70s with very muggy air present as well. A few more showers could develop later this morning but our best chances for any storms will be this afternoon. We are in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns will be gusty winds within any storm development and the possibility for downpours. Temperatures will be back in the upper 80s for our afternoon high with dew point temps in the oppressively muggy category. There will be some time around lunch if you want to be outdoors. Just stay hydrated and take it easy if you do so. Tonight, some scattered showers are possible with a leftover storm not out of the question. Low temps will remain in the lower 70s with a soupy, muggy air mass still in place.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy and warm for your Wednesday. We will once again deal with the chances of seeing rain showers throughout the morning with some afternoon/evening storms possible. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s with heat index values possibly in the mid 90s by the afternoon hours. It will be a similar weather day as to what we saw Tuesday.

THURSDAY: As we push through another work-week, we will stick with the chance for scattered PM showers and storms with a hot and muggy air mass in place. Temps will top off in the upper 80s with oppressively muggy levels. Heat index values will be back in the mid to upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are likely as we end the work-week. Scattered rain showers are likely across the area as relief from the heat and mugginess is in sight, thanks to a cold front that is expected to swing through. The cold front will drop the muggy levels back down and tame the high heat by this weekend. Temps will max out in the mid 80s before falling.

SATURDAY: Dry and pleasant weather is likely as we head into the weekend. Just in time right? Lower muggy levels and a comfortable air-mass will be brought in thanks to the cold front. A stray shower is possible in the afternoon. Temps will be back in the seasonable range, maxing out in the mid to low 80s with partly cloudy skies.

SUNDAY: A sun and clouds mix for the Ohio Valley, but expect to see a bit more sun. Temps will be back in the lower 80s with low mugginess around. We should trend dry into the beginning of the week.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and dry for right now. Temperatures will max out in the mid 80s and we could see a return of the mugginess.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey