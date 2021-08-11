Scattered showers and possible storms return for your Wednesday

7-Day Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy and warm for your Wednesday. We will once again deal with the chances of seeing rain showers throughout the morning with some afternoon/evening storms possible. Current weather conditions across the area showcase prominent cloud coverage throughout with temps sitting in the mid to low 70s. Muggy levels remain high and will once again fuel any afternoon storm development. Scattered showers are moving into SE Ohio now with more rain expected later on. A few more showers could develop later this morning, but our best chances for any storms will be this afternoon. We are in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns will be gusty winds within any storm development and the possibility for downpours. Temperatures will remain in the mid 80s for our afternoon with heat index values possibly in the low 90s. It will be a similar weather day as to what we saw Tuesday. Winds will be a bit more noticeable today as well, blowing from the SW around 7-12 mph. Tonight cloud coverage will be around with a few showers possible. Overnight lows will remain in the mid to low 70s.

THURSDAY: As we push through another work-week, we will stick with the chance for scattered PM showers and storms with a hot and muggy air mass in place. Some of the storms could pack a punch. We are in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns will be gusty winds within any storm development and the possibility for downpours. Temps will top off in the lower 90s with oppressively muggy levels. Heat index values could get close to the upper 90s. Take it easy if you plan to be outside.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are likely as we end the work-week. Scattered rain showers are likely across the area as relief from the heat and mugginess is in sight, thanks to a cold front that is expected to swing through late in the day. We are in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns will be gusty winds within any storm development and the possibility for downpours. Temps will max out in the upper 80s before falling tomorrow. Heat index values will remain in the mid to upper 90s. The cold front will drop the muggy levels back down and tame the high heat by this weekend.

SATURDAY: Active yet comfortable weather is likely as we head into the weekend. Just in time right? Lower muggy levels and a comfortable air-mass will be brought in thanks to the cold front. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible in the late morning and early afternoon hours. Temps will be back in the seasonable range, maxing out in the mid to low 80s with partly cloudy skies.

SUNDAY: A sun and clouds mix for the Ohio Valley, but expect to see a bit more sun. Temps will remain in the lower 80s with low mugginess around. We should trend dry into the beginning of the week.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and dry for right now. Temperatures will max out in the mid 80s and we could see a return of the mugginess.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable as temperatures will remain near the mid 80s. We could see a few rain showers in our neck of the woods.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey