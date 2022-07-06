7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Rain was around for portions of the day, although it was not anything too widespread across the I 70 corridor. Portions of Central/Southern Ohio dealt with more robust precip than we did in SE Ohio and The Northern Panhandle. Cloudy skies were in place for most of the day as well. Temperatures were back in the upper 70s to low 80s due to the prominent cloud coverage. Dew point temperatures were back in the sticky category and will stay that way for the next few days. Scattered showers will be the theme over the next few days and even the overnight hours. Tonight, rain showers will be sprinkled about the forecast area with some areas receiving a bit more rain than others. A few rumbles of thunder are not out of the realm of possibility. Overnight lows will be down in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with rain showers in the forecast. Rain activity will likely get going through the morning hours and linger into the afternoon and evening. A few rumbles of thunder are possible. The good news is that the day will not be a complete washout, just rather dull and grey. Temperature wise, we will max out in the lower 80s. Dew point temperatures and muggy levels will be sticky.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy skies for the end of the next week, with a chance for rain showers. Scattered showers will likely be the scenario yet again. Temps will remain in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds with chances for rain in the early morning hours of the day, but most of the region stay dry. The afternoon will start to clear out with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will max out in the upper 70s to low 80s. It will be a good day to be outside since we have not been able to enjoy the outdoors as much this week.

SUNDAY: High pressure finally returns, allowing for sunshine back across the Ohio Valley skies. Temperature wise, we will stay in the lower 80s with dew point temperatures returning to the comfortable category.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-80s. A good day to be outside and soak up the sunshine if you are able to.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with a chance for rain showers in the afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the mid-80s.

WEDNESDAY: More chances for rain across the Ohio Valley. The active air pattern looks to settle in our region yet again. Temperature wise, we remain in the mid to low 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey