Scattered showers around throughout Halloween weekend

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Rain was the talk of the first half of your finally Friday with a bit less for the second half. We are in a dry slot right now and what that means is dry air is moving into the mid-levels of the atmosphere and evaporating all the precipitation. This dry slot extends all the way down into the TN river valley. That will not keep us fully dry for the rest of the evening though. Expect a few more showers across the area, so keep an umbrella with you if you head to Friday night football. It was not the warmest of days either. High temperatures only reached the mid 50s today. Tonight, clouds will stay put with a few scattered showers as well. Temps will fall to the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with remnant showers in the forecast throughout the morning and into the afternoon. Portions of the Ohio Valley could stay drier than others. High temperatures remain in the mid 50s. Rain should start to wrap up late in the evening.

SUNDAY: Happy Halloween Ohio Valley! No tricks up my sleeves, but another grey day is likely. A sun and clouds mixture as we end the weekend. We should stay mainly dry with an isolated shower not out of the question. Best timeframe for rain, will be in the morning hours. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Happy November! Partly to mostly cloudy with a flicker or two of sunshine for sky coverage. High pressure will start to build in as we head into the month, but don’t get used to it. Chances for rain return later. High temperatures stay in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Clouds return, and we could see some scattered showers around. High temps drop down to the lower 50s if not upper 40s. We will really start to cool down as we head into the first week of November. Overnight lows could dip down into the mid 30s. Our first shot of Winter air.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for some rain showers. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s. Overnight lows dip back down into the mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and cooler with high temps in the upper 40s. We will once again have a chance for some scattered showers.

FRIDAY: Another chance for scattered showers across the area. High temps remain chilly for this time of year, only reaching the mid 40s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey