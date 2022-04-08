(7 Day Forecast)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers back in the forecast again. A few light showers will be around for the morning but the bulk of the showers will hold off until about lunchtime. From there some scattered showers are likely with a couple bolts of lightning possible. Colder today with a high of 50.

Saturday: As temps drop in the early morning, some of those scattered showers could freeze into a few flurries. Little to no accumulation is expected. Then as we warm up through the day we will start to see everything turning to rain. High of 46.

Sunday: Starting off with a few flurries as temps are cold enough to support it. We will also start off cloudy with the sun trying to make its way back out in the afternoon and evening. High of 51.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a morning shower. High of 64.

Tuesday: We could see some sun in the first part of the day but otherwise it will be mostly cloudy. There is also a chance for rain showers. High of 50.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. High of 74.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. High of 71.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler