Scattered showers in the morning and afternoon for your Thursday

7-Day Forecast:

THURSDAY: Another day where rain showers and dreary skies will be the talk of the town for the Ohio Valley. The area of low pressure that lifted a warm front through the area yesterday has stalled out. Rain activity is likely in the mid-morning hours and then we could see a few hours of no rain with the clouds possibly filtering in some sunshine. If that happens, that will prime the atmosphere for thunderstorm activity to develop as we head closer to dinnertime. Temperatures this morning are in the upper 50s to low 60s and we will only warm up to the low 70s for our high temperatures. Areas of fog are possible, especially in the lower lying areas. Dew points may be a bit more noticeable today as well. Winds will be more noticeable than in recent days, blowing from the southwest around 7-12 mph with gusts of 20 possible. Rain showers will linger into the overnight hours and low temperatures will fall to the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies are likely with isolated showers in the morning and more shower activity in the afternoon/evening. We will start a warming trend on Friday as temperatures will be back in the upper 70s if not close to 80 degrees. We will also start to feel muggy as dew point temperatures will climb to the mid 60s, meaning it will feel sticky and uncomfortable outside.

SATURDAY: Sunshine and blue skies look to return as we head into the weekend. Mostly sunny and nice for your Saturday as temperatures will be on the climb. We get back in the mid 80s for our afternoon high. High heat and mugginess is likely to return, as low level moisture will have dew points in the mid to upper 60s. It will be important to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you plan to be outside. The best way to combat all the heat is to stay hydrated and cool off in the pool.

SUNDAY: Sunny and warm as we end the first weekend of June. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s for our high and it could be another good pool day. Mugginess will stay around as well.

MONDAY: The first Monday of June will feature Summer-time heat, as thermometers will be near 90 degrees for our high. A mixture of sun and clouds are likely. Dewpoints look to stay high, meaning we could have heat index values in the 90 degree range.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and rain showers are possible in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for our high. Dewpoints look to stay muggy as well.

WEDNESDAY: Warm and muggy air will still be in place as we head into the mid-point of the work-week. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s for our high. Rain showers are possible later in the afternoon.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey