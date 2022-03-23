7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Pockets of rain moved into the region earlier today with grey skies thereafter. But as it goes, the Ohio Valley can see all form of weather in one day. Closer to the early afternoon hours, we started to see clearing take place. This will aide in thunderstorm development across Eastern Ohio and possibly through the Northern Panhandle. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined areas of Eastern Ohio and Northern West Virginia in a Slight Risk for severe weather, or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns will be gusty winds within any storms that develop. Isolated hail and tornadoes are a possibility as well. Tonight, rain showers will start to dwindle as we head past midnight. Wind gusts will still be breezy, blowing upwards of 35 mph. Clearing skies could also start to take place.

THURSDAY: More clouds and chances for rain, mainly for the morning. A few rays of sun are possible in the morning hours with an increase in cloud coverage later in the day. High temps will be in the lower 60s to upper 50s. Wind activity will start to die down as well. Colder air will start to seep into the region overnight with temps struggling to get out of the 40s for daytime highs this weekend.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy with chances for showers, mainly in the morning and early afternoon. High temps will be in the upper 40s. Winds will likely get breezy again.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers across the board. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s. Overnight lows into Sunday could approach the freezing mark. A few scattered flurries are possible through the overnight hours.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with high temperatures a bit chilly, only maxing out near 40 degrees. Precip activity looks meek and minimal with high pressure returning to the area. It will be a colder start to the work week with Monday morning temps in the mid 20s.

MONDAY: A few rays of sun possible for the new week. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy with another chance for rain showers across the region. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds with additional chances for rain. High temps will be in the mid to low 50s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey