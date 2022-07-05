7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A soggy start to the day with our first batch of rain moving through Ohio and West Virginia. Rounds of rain and rumbles of thunder pushed through around the mid-morning hours and cleared out by lunchtime. Further into the afternoon, areas south of I 70 had pockets of light rain still in place with most precip starting to wrap up. Warm and muggy air rushed in with a southerly component to our wind, which brought dew point temperatures up to the 60s and 70s. Daytime highs today were in the lower 80s due to prominent cloud cover. Tonight, our second batch of rain will likely develop and move through the region as we approach midnight. The Storm Prediction Center downgraded our region to a General Thunderstorm risk for the overnight hours. Expect some pocket of heavier rain with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Winds will blow from the southwest around 5-10 mph with temperatures dropping to the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Rain activity could linger through the morning commute, then start to clear out afterwards. An active air flow aloft could return scattered showers and storms for the afternoon hours. It will all depend on how much energy is leftover after the morning rain. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 80s. It will stay very muggy and sticky with tropical dew point temperatures.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with rain showers in the forecast. Rain activity will likely get going through the morning hours and linger into the afternoon and evening. A few rumbles of thunder are possible. Temperature wise, we will max out in the lower 80s. Dew point temperatures and muggy levels will be sticky.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy skies for the end of the next week, with a chance for rain showers. Temps will remain in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds with chances for rain in the early morning hours of the day. The afternoon will start to clear out with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will max out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

SUNDAY: High pressure finally returns, allowing for sunshine back across the Ohio Valley skies. Temperature wise, we will stay in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-80s. A good day to be outside and soak up the sunshine if you are able to.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with a chance for rain showers in the afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the mid-80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey