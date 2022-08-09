7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Grey skies were back across the board with a record setting start to the morning. We broke the warmest overnight low temperature for August 9th this morning. The old record was 73 degrees set back in 1918. We bottomed out to 74 degrees this morning. It felt very sticky and muggy to begin the day and we stayed that way through the afternoon and evening hours. Scattered showers started to fire up this morning and afternoon as a frontal boundary starts to advance through OH and WV. This will stall along the Mason-Dixon and provide chances for rain the next few days. An Areal Flood Watch has been issued for areas south of I 70 until 8 PM EDT Wednesday. Heavy rain could produce flash flooding conditions and raise streams and creeks over their embankments. Never drive through ponded water. Daytime highs were back in the lower 80s with very high dew point temperatures. Tonight, scattered showers will be possible due to the warm and saturated air-mass overhead. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s. Winds will blow from the north around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy conditions for mid-week with chances for rain back in the forecast. Rounds of scattered showers are possible for the morning and afternoon hours. Widespread rain is not likely. Temperatures will cool off, maxing out in the upper 70s to low 80s. Dew point temperatures will start to ease up as well. A cooler and refreshing air mass will settle in by Friday.

THURSDAY: High pressure will begin its slow approach into our area as we head into the second half of the week. There will likely be some shower activity in the afternoon with relief from the oppressively high dew point temperatures on the way. Daytime highs will be in the lower 80s with noticeable winds.

FRIDAY: The area of high pressure fully takes hold with sun filled skies back in the Ohio Valley. Daytime highs will be in the mid-70s with a refreshing air mass in place. Perfect weather to take an afternoon or evening stroll in the park of head over to Oglebay for a walk. Dew point temperatures will stay very comfortable through the weekend.

SATURDAY: The weekend showcases partly/mostly sunny skies with not much weather action going on for right now. High pressure will be in place, keeping conditions sun filled and dry. Temperatures will max out in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the end of the weekend. We will see temperatures approach the 80-degree threshold. It will be another fine day to be outdoors and catch up on the grass cutting.

MONDAY: More clouds in the sky with warm and muggy air returning. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with a few showers possible. It is still to far out to call, but something I will update you on as we head closer.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with another threat for rain chances. This time, likely to be a bit more widespread in coverage. Temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 70s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey