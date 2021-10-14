Scattered showers with a few isolated storms for your Friday

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies were the dominant feature for most of the day with a few peaks of sun. Dry weather was around once again as broad high pressure stays in place. Temperatures were very warm this afternoon, we maxed out in the upper 70s with some areas getting into the 80s. We have one more day to go with this warm and muggy air. As we progress into the overnight hours, clouds will stay around with a stray shower possible tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s with dew point temperatures staying in the muggy category. We could break a record tomorrow morning, the record highest minimum temperature (warmest overnight low) is 60 degrees set back in 2008.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies will be around for most of the day with an increasing threat for shower activity in the mid morning hours. Once the first batch rolls through, we will remain cloudy and dreary for the rest of the afternoon. Rain showers will return as we head into the evening and into early Saturday morning. All the showers that fall will be pre-frontal passage with enough instability in the upper levels to produce a thunderstorm or two. Some storms could turn severe. We are in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out of five on the severe weather scale, with the primary concerns being gusty winds, some instances of hail and a stray tornado. The main issue with this complex system is when will the heaviest rainfall occur? The front itself pushes through early Saturday morning with a rush of cold, dry air behind it.

SATURDAY: As we transition into the weekend, rain showers will be around the region. This weather maker will provide shower activity throughout the early morning hours and into the afternoon. Winds will be noticeable and blow from the west around 10-15 mph. Gusts of 30 are possible. This system will also restore temperatures back to seasonal for mid October. Highs on Saturday will hold steady in the mid to low 60s with overnight temps back in the mid 40s. It will be a cool and refreshing start to your Sunday.

SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds return to the area by the time we head into the end of the weekend. A few showers or isolated sprinkles are possible early in the day. Sky coverage will start to improve after a rain filled Saturday with temperatures maxing out in the lower 60s. Finally Fall flannel weather again.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and nice for the start of the work-week. Temperatures max out in the mid 60s. It will have the Fall-feel that everyone has been searching for.

TUESDAY: Sunny and seasonable for your Tuesday. Thermometers will hover in the upper 60s. Enjoy the bright blue skies and abundant sunshine!

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies as we approach mid-week. Temps will be back in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: An increase in cloud cover is likely come Thursday. It is too early to tell but a few showers are possible in the afternoon, thanks to an upper level disturbance. Temps will hold steady in the mid 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey