Scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon

WEDNESDAY: Rain chances return to the Ohio Valley today as our next weather makers start to approach from the west. However, we will stay rather muggy and warm at least for today. This morning, we are off to the same broken record. Warmth and mugginess is present along the Ohio Valley. Temperatures are sitting in the 70s and dew point temps are not far off from there. Hazy conditions are likely once again as well. A few more clouds will start to build in later this morning but sunshine could still stream through. Clouds will take over the skies later this afternoon when rain chances go up. Coverage for rain will be scattered in nature and not everyone could see rain. Our northern counties are in a Marginal risk for severe weather or a one out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns could be some gusty winds from any storms that develop, best chances for rain will be later this afternoon and evening. High temperatures will sit in the mid 80s and we will also remain muggy throughout the day. Winds will blow from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Tonight, scattered showers are likely to linger around into early Thursday morning. Another warm and muggy night is expected as temps bottom out in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Not so much the doom but gloomy weather looks to return as we head into your Thursday. Rain showers are expected from the morning until evening as a cold front will provide some relief from the heat. We could see an occasional thunderstorm in the afternoon as well. The muggy air unfortunately looks to stay here at least until the weekend. Temperatures will max out in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

FRIDAY: From Friday into the weekend, we will sit with chances for rain showers. High temperatures will sit in the lower 80s for your Friday and we could see some dry spells in the afternoon with the best chance for rain showers coming in the AM hours.

SATURDAY: As we head into the weekend, we will see a mixture of sun and clouds with temperatures maxing out in the lower 80s. A few rain showers could develop in the area as well, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and gloomy as we head into the end of the weekend. A few rain showers are possible with temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures for the first half of July. We will max out thermometers in the mid 80s with a chance for some rain showers to develop in the afternoon.

TUESDAY: Same idea we have for Monday is likely for Tuesday. Partly cloudy skies early, then rain chances could develop later in the afternoon. Temperatures will hover in the mid 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey