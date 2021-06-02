Scattered thunderstorms Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy, warm and humid with a few showers, Lows 58-60.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with showers and some thunderstorms, Highs 71-75.
FRIDAY: Some sunshine with a shower or two, Highs 77-80.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 82-86.
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hotter, Highs 85-89.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid, Highs 88-90.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix then an isolated shower, Highs 87-89.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with some late-day thunder, Highs 85-89.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker