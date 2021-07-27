Vet Voices

Scattered thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant, Lows 64-68.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny then scattered thunderstorms, Highs 85-89.

THURSDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 81-85.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and cooler, Highs 78-80.

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 76-80.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, Highs 75-79.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and continued cool, Highs 74-78.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 73-77.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

