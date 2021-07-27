Scattered thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant, Lows 64-68.
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny then scattered thunderstorms, Highs 85-89.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 81-85.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and cooler, Highs 78-80.
SATURDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 76-80.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, Highs 75-79.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and continued cool, Highs 74-78.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 73-77.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker