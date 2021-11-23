Seasonable air returns to the Ohio Valley for mid Thanksgiving week

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: The sunshine was nice especially if you had your car parked outside and was able to walk into that warmth. However, if you were not prepared for the brutally cold air around, you were probably not the happiest today. It looked pleasant out across the Ohio Valley with some cloud coverage around. It was a chilly start to the day with feels like temperatures in the mid-teens across the Ohio Valley. Ambient air temperatures or what the thermometers will read only had temps in the mid to upper 30s today. The winds stayed brisk and noticeable, blowing from the west, generally around 5-10 mph. Tonight, we will stay clear and cold once again as thermometers will drop back down to the mid 20s. It will be another cold start to the day tomorrow with wind chill temps in the mid to upper teens.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine is expected early in the day with again, more clouds building in through the afternoon. This time, the clouds will return ahead of a cold front that could make turkey day slightly soggy. High temps return towards the upper 40s, which is back to seasonable for the Ohio Valley. It will be a nice day to get out and rake the leaves if you must prep the yard before guests arrive on Thursday.

THURSDAY: Happy Thanksgiving to everyone across the Ohio Valley! I hope your stomachs stay full and you enjoy the company of friends and family. In terms of your weather, a cold front will return rain showers to the Ohio Valley for the second half of the day. It will be a grey day with abundant cloud cover to start, with rain showers likely in the afternoon. High temps max out in the mid to upper 40s with falling temps throughout the evening. Colder air is expected overnight that could change over any lingering rain to snow showers.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy and cold for your Black Friday. It will likely be breezy as well, making it feel colder. High temps will be in the mid 30s and we could wakeup to a few scattered snow flurries across the area. Accumulation will once again be low. Into the overnight hours, it will be another frosty cold start to your Saturday.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy will best describe sky coverage for the first half of the weekend. We should stay dry from any falling precip, for now. High temps will be in the upper 30s for the afternoon high.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of some wintry mix for your afternoon and evening hours. High temps flirt with the lower 40s.

MONDAY: The last Monday of November showcases mostly cloudy skies and cooler air around. Temps will hover in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Colder air stays put with high temperatures in the lower 40s. We could see a return of rain showers across the valley.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey